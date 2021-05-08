Several mobile homes damaged in fire near 16th St & Osborn Rd

PHOENIX — Several mobile homes were damaged in a fire Saturday morning near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to the scene just before 5:00 a.m. on Flower Street.

Firefighters on scene of a mobile home fire located near 18th St and Osborn Rd. It appears there are several mobile homes are involved with this fire. pic.twitter.com/Vw5zC4W8kl — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 8, 2021

When they arrived they found a fast-moving fire affecting three mobile homes.

Firefighters made a quick aggressive attack and searched the structures to make sure everyone was out.

Crews were also impacted by downed power lines while battling the fire.

Officials said three homes suffered extensive damage but nobody was reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.