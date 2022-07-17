PHOENIX — Seven people and two dogs are out of their home after a fire in their backyard spread into their home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says they got the call around 10:30 Sunday morning for the house fire near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

When they arrived, they found the home's seven occupants and two dogs outside and safe.

The fire that reportedly started in the yard quickly spread into the home and through the attic.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.