Girl injured by service dog on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix

PHOENIX - A young girl was reportedly injured by a service dog on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on flight 1904, which was headed to Portland, Oregon at the time.

Southwest Airlines told ABC15 that the support dog's teeth "scraped a child's forehead as the young passenger approached the animal, causing a minor injury". They confirm the child was cleared to continue on with the flight.

Passenger Todd Rice posted the incident on Twitter, with a photo of the dog on the plane. He told ABC News that the girl tried to pet the animal.

@SouthwestAir flight 1904 allows a support dog on the plane, bites kid, paramedics now on plane. Why are dogs on the plane?! Never again will I fly SWA. pic.twitter.com/mvfwQM4BaD — Todd R. (@TR411) February 22, 2018

According to Southwest Airlines, the dog and handler remained in Phoenix while the aircraft departed about 20 minutes behind schedule.

"As always, the safety of our Customers is our highest priority," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

No further information has been released.