Rollover crash closes 20th Street and Osborn Road

abc15.com staff
8:16 AM, Feb 9, 2018
PHOENIX - A driver is in serious condition after a fiery rollover crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix. 

The crash happened near 20th Street and Osborn Road on Friday morning. 

According to Phoenix Fire, one of the vehicles rolled several times and caught on fire. The driver of that vehicle was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started. The driver was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

There were five other people in the other vehicle involved. All of them were evaluated and requested no further medical attention. 

 

