Residents without hot water for several weeks at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX - Residents at a Phoenix apartment complex say they've had enough, now more than three weeks without hot water.

Several people who live at LaReserve On Forty Fifth, near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, told ABC15 they have not had hot water since the beginning of the month.

"I went to take a shower and there's no hot water," said resident Susan Taake, who says she has not had hot water since December 6.

Taake says she is boiling water on the stove in order to clean dishes and to take a warm shower.

"That's the only alternative is to take a cold shower and I've done that a few times and I ended up getting sick," she said. "I don't know if that's the reason why I got sick but it's not good."

Taake showed ABC15 a note given to her by the complex, acknowledging they are "experiencing issues in delivering hot water to your apartment home."

The note indicates the complex is working to resolve the issue, but Taake says it's been long enough.

"I've seen guys around trying to work on the water issue," she said. "I don't know it just seems (like) they're taking their ever-loving time."

Neighbor Jaime Gutierrez is also fed up.

"(I'm) pretty frustrated, man," Gutierrez said.

On Sunday, ABC15 reached out to the complex and property management group for comment, but thus far have not heard back. Given it's a holiday weekend, additional requests for comment will be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, residents are hoping to either get their hot water back or a discount on their monthly rent.

"They want their money but we want hot water so that's something we're going to have to talk about even more," Gutierrez said.