RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area during the monsoon storm Saturday?

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley got a heavy monsoon storm Saturday evening!

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.31

Avondale: 0.28

Buckeye: 0.16

Chandler: 0.04

El Mirage: 0.12

Glendale: 0.12

Goodyear: 0.24

Gold Canyon: 0.12

Fountain Hills: 0.67

Litchfield Park: 0.31

Laveen: 0.31

Morristown: 0.12

Phoenix (downtown): 0.47

Phoenix (North): 0.31

Phoenix (Sky Harbor): 0.26

Phoenix Zoo: 0.08

Queen Creek: 0.08

Scottsdale: 0.43

Sun City West: 0.51

Surprise: 0.63

Twin Peaks: 0.75

Wickenburg: 0.35