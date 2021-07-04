RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area during the monsoon storm Saturday?

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley got a heavy monsoon storm Saturday evening!
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 p.m.
Apache Junction: 0.31
Avondale: 0.28
Buckeye: 0.16
Chandler: 0.04
El Mirage: 0.12
Glendale: 0.12
Goodyear: 0.24
Gold Canyon: 0.12
Fountain Hills: 0.67
Litchfield Park: 0.31
Laveen: 0.31
Morristown: 0.12
Phoenix (downtown): 0.47
Phoenix (North): 0.31
Phoenix (Sky Harbor): 0.26
Phoenix Zoo: 0.08
Queen Creek: 0.08
Scottsdale: 0.43
Sun City West: 0.51
Surprise: 0.63
Twin Peaks: 0.75
Wickenburg: 0.35