RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area 8/13

PHOENIX — A major monsoon storm hit the Valley Friday night that caused heavy flooding and power outages!

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

Apache Junction: 0.75

Cave Creek: 0.12

Fountain Hills: 2.09

Glendale: 0.75

Goodyear: 0.31

Gold Canyon: 0.98

Guadalupe: 0.08

Laveen: 1.22

Litchfield Park: 0.39

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.71

Morristown: 0.39

North Phoenix: 2.05

North Scottsdale: 1.14

Paradise Valley: 0.31

Peoria: 0.12

Phoenix (downtown): 1.18

Phoenix Sky Harbor: 0.63

Queen Creek: 0.20

Scottsdale: 0.67

Sun City West: 0.35

Surprise: 0.35

Tempe: 0.08

Tolleson: 0.71

Wickenburg: 0.24