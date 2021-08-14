RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area 8/13

PHOENIX — A major monsoon storm hit the Valley Friday night that caused heavy flooding and power outages!
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:40 p.m. on Friday.
Apache Junction: 0.75
Cave Creek: 0.12
Fountain Hills: 2.09
Glendale: 0.75
Goodyear: 0.31
Gold Canyon: 0.98
Guadalupe: 0.08
Laveen: 1.22
Litchfield Park: 0.39
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.71
Morristown: 0.39
North Phoenix: 2.05
North Scottsdale: 1.14
Paradise Valley: 0.31
Peoria: 0.12
Phoenix (downtown): 1.18
Phoenix Sky Harbor: 0.63
Queen Creek: 0.20
Scottsdale: 0.67
Sun City West: 0.35
Surprise: 0.35
Tempe: 0.08
Tolleson: 0.71
Wickenburg: 0.24