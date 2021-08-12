RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8/12/21

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms on Wednesday and Thursday brought several inches of rain to parts of the Valley -- and counting!
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Anthem: 0.67"
Apache Junction: 0.63"
Casa Grande: 0.08"
Carefree: 2.44"
Cave Creek: 2.40"
Fountain Hills: 1.06"
Gold Canyon: 0.24"
Mesa (Reid Park): 0.08"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 2.20"
Queen Creek: 0.04"
Rio Verde: 2.36"
Scottsdale: 0.08"
Sun City West: 0.04"
Wickenburg: 0.04"