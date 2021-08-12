Watch
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8/12/21

Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 10:30:29-04

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms on Wednesday and Thursday brought several inches of rain to parts of the Valley -- and counting!

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Anthem: 0.67"

Apache Junction: 0.63"

Casa Grande: 0.08"

Carefree: 2.44"

Cave Creek: 2.40"

Fountain Hills: 1.06"

Gold Canyon: 0.24"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 2.20"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Rio Verde: 2.36"

Scottsdale: 0.08"

Sun City West: 0.04"

Wickenburg: 0.04"

