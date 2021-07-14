RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in the Valley? 7/14/21

PHOENIX — Heavy rain and lightning moved into the Valley from the west very quickly Wednesday morning.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley so far, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ahwatukee: 0.31"
Cave Creek: 0.08"
Goodyear: 0.04"
Glendale: 0.08"
Litchfield Park: 0.12"
Morristown: 0.04"
Phoenix (downtown): 0.20"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"
South Mountain Park: 0.91"
Scottsdale: 0.04"
Sun City West: 0.12"
Tolleson: 0.71"