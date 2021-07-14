RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in the Valley? 7/14/21

PHOENIX — Heavy rain and lightning moved into the Valley from the west very quickly Wednesday morning.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley so far, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ahwatukee: 0.31"

Cave Creek: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.04"

Glendale: 0.08"

Litchfield Park: 0.12"

Morristown: 0.04"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.20"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"

South Mountain Park: 0.91"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Tolleson: 0.71"