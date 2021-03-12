RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in the March 12 winter storm?

PHOENIX — A slow-moving winter storm has brought some Valley rain and snow to the high country!
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during today's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 a.m. on 3/12/2021.
Ahwatukee: 0.12"
Avondale: 0.08"
Casa Grande: 0.12"
Cave Creek: 0.24"
El Mirage: 0.08"
Glendale: 0.08"
Goodyear: 0.08"
Gold Canyon: 0.12"
Guadalupe: 0.16"
Litchfield Park: 0.08"
Peoria: 0.08"
Phoenix (downtown): 0.12"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"
Scottsdale: 0.12"
Sun City West: 0.08"
Surprise: 0.08"
Tempe: 0.16"