RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in the March 12 winter storm?

PHOENIX — A slow-moving winter storm has brought some Valley rain and snow to the high country!

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during today's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 a.m. on 3/12/2021.

Ahwatukee: 0.12"

Avondale: 0.08"

Casa Grande: 0.12"

Cave Creek: 0.24"

El Mirage: 0.08"

Glendale: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.08"

Gold Canyon: 0.12"

Guadalupe: 0.16"

Litchfield Park: 0.08"

Peoria: 0.08"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.12"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.12"

Sun City West: 0.08"

Surprise: 0.08"

Tempe: 0.16"