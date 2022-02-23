Watch
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen during Arizona's current winter storm?

Maricopa County Flood Control District
rain totals 10am
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 23, 2022
PHOENIX — Arizona's current winter storm is bringing snow to the high country and rain to much of the Valley.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Cave Creek: 0.28”

Central Phoenix: 0.04”

Fountain Hills: 0.04”

Glendale: 0.12”

McCormick Ranch: 0.08”

Morristown: 0.12”

New River: 0.35”

Peoria: 0.08”

Phoenix Raceway: 0.12”

Pinnacle Peak: 0.28”

Sun City West: 0.28”

