RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen during Arizona's current winter storm?

PHOENIX — Arizona's current winter storm is bringing snow to the high country and rain to much of the Valley.
RADAR: Track storm around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Cave Creek: 0.28”
Central Phoenix: 0.04”
Fountain Hills: 0.04”
Glendale: 0.12”
McCormick Ranch: 0.08”
Morristown: 0.12”
New River: 0.35”
Peoria: 0.08”
Phoenix Raceway: 0.12”
Pinnacle Peak: 0.28”
Sun City West: 0.28”