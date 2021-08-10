RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Tuesday?

PHOENIX — The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Tuesday morning.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Apache Junction: 0.31"
Ahwatukee: 0.79"
Chandler: 0.39"
Gilbert: 0.24"
Goodyear: 0.28"
Gila River Indian Reservation: 0.04"
Gold Canyon: 0.43"
Guadalupe: 0.16"
Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.12"
Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community: 0.12"
Mesa (Greenfield Rd.): 0.31"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"
Queen Creek: 0.24"
Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08"
Tempe (ASU South): 0.12"
Wickenburg: 0.04"