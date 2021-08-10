RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Tuesday?

PHOENIX — The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Apache Junction: 0.31"

Ahwatukee: 0.79"

Chandler: 0.39"

Gilbert: 0.24"

Goodyear: 0.28"

Gila River Indian Reservation: 0.04"

Gold Canyon: 0.43"

Guadalupe: 0.16"

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.12"

Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community: 0.12"

Mesa (Greenfield Rd.): 0.31"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.08"

Queen Creek: 0.24"

Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08"

Tempe (ASU South): 0.12"

Wickenburg: 0.04"