RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Sunday?

PHOENIX — The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Sunday.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during today's storms, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
Apache Junction: 0.24"
Ahwatukee: 0.04"
Avondale: 0.12"
Buckeye: 0.08"
Cave Creek: 0.55"
Chandler: 0.16"
El Mirage: 0.20"
Glendale: 0.16"
Gilbert: 0.24"
Goodyear: 0.12"
Gold Canyon: 0.31"
Guadalupe: 0.08"
Litchfield Park: 0.35"
Mesa (Reid Park): 0.28"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.16"
Morristown: 0.20"
Peoria: 0.16"
Phoenix (downtown): 0.08"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.16"
Queen Creek: 0.04"
Scottsdale: 0.31"
Sun City West: 0.20"
Surprise: 0.31"
Tempe: 0.16"
Wickenburg: 0.20"