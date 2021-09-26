RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley Sunday?

PHOENIX — The latest monsoon storms brought rain showers throughout the Valley Sunday.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during today's storms, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Apache Junction: 0.24"

Ahwatukee: 0.04"

Avondale: 0.12"

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.55"

Chandler: 0.16"

El Mirage: 0.20"

Glendale: 0.16"

Gilbert: 0.24"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Gold Canyon: 0.31"

Guadalupe: 0.08"

Litchfield Park: 0.35"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.28"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.16"

Morristown: 0.20"

Peoria: 0.16"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.08"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.31"

Sun City West: 0.20"

Surprise: 0.31"

Tempe: 0.16"

Wickenburg: 0.20"