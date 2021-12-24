RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley on Christmas?

PHOENIX — It's a soggy Christmas Eve in the Valley with rain and snow chances expected to linger into Christmas Day.
RADAR: Track Christmas storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during the holiday storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7 a.m. on Dec. 24
Apache Junction: 0.28"
Ahwatukee: 0.20"
Buckeye: 0.12"
Casa Grande: 0.24"
Cave Creek: 0.55"
Chandler: 0.24"
El Mirage: 0.39"
Glendale: 0.24"
Gilbert: 0.28"
Goodyear: 0.24"
Gold Canyon: 0.24"
Guadalupe: 0.24"
Litchfield Park: 0.39"
Mesa (Reid Park): 0.28"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.39"
Morristown: 0.59"
Peoria: 0.31"
Phoenix (downtown): 0.16"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.24"
Queen Creek: 0.24"
Scottsdale: 0.28"
Sun City West: 0.47"
Surprise: 0.51"
Tempe: 0.31"
Wickenburg: 0.55"