RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley on Christmas?

PHOENIX — It's a soggy Christmas Eve in the Valley with rain and snow chances expected to linger into Christmas Day.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during the holiday storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7 a.m. on Dec. 24

Apache Junction: 0.28"

Ahwatukee: 0.20"

Buckeye: 0.12"

Casa Grande: 0.24"

Cave Creek: 0.55"

Chandler: 0.24"

El Mirage: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.24"

Gilbert: 0.28"

Goodyear: 0.24"

Gold Canyon: 0.24"

Guadalupe: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 0.39"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.28"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.39"

Morristown: 0.59"

Peoria: 0.31"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.16"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.24"

Queen Creek: 0.24"

Scottsdale: 0.28"

Sun City West: 0.47"

Surprise: 0.51"

Tempe: 0.31"

Wickenburg: 0.55"