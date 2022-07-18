RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 30

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon rain started falling around the Valley Sunday night and continued into Monday morning. How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning has been issued for many parts of the Valley.
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: July 30, 9:10 p.m.
Apache Junction: 0.04"
Buckeye: 0.24"
Cave Creek: 1.46"
Deer Valley Airport: 1.22"
Downtown Phoenix: 1.02"
Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.28"
Fountain Hills: 0.39"
Glendale: 0.16"
Laveen: 1.02"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.04"
McDowell Mountain: 1.38"
Norterra: 0.83"
North Phoenix (Near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive): 1.89"
Paradise Valley: 0.59"
Pecos Basin: 0.24"
Queen Creek: 0.87"
Saguaro Lake: 0.63"
Scottsdale: 0.12"
Shaw Butte: 1.73"
Sonoran Wash: 0.67"
South Mountain: 0.63"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"