RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 30

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon rain started falling around the Valley Sunday night and continued into Monday morning. How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning has been issued for many parts of the Valley.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: July 30, 9:10 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.04"

Buckeye: 0.24"

Cave Creek: 1.46"

Deer Valley Airport: 1.22"

Downtown Phoenix: 1.02"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.28"

Fountain Hills: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.16"

Laveen: 1.02"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.04"

McDowell Mountain: 1.38"

Norterra: 0.83"

North Phoenix (Near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive): 1.89"

Paradise Valley: 0.59"

Pecos Basin: 0.24"

Queen Creek: 0.87"

Saguaro Lake: 0.63"

Scottsdale: 0.12"

Shaw Butte: 1.73"

Sonoran Wash: 0.67"

South Mountain: 0.63"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.12"

