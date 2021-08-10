RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8/10/21

PHOENIX — The first monsoon storm of the summer hit the Valley _____!
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Apache Junction: 0.31
Ahwatukee: 0.79
Chandler: 0.39
Gilbert: 0.24
Goodyear: 0.28
Gila River Indian Reservation: 0.04
Gold Canyon: 0.43
Guadalupe: 0.16
Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.12
Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community: 0.12
Mesa (Greenfield Rd.): 0.31
Phoenix (downtown): 0.08
Queen Creek: 0.24
Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08
Tempe (ASU South): 0.12
Wickenburg: 0.04