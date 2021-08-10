Watch
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8/10/21

Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 10, 2021
PHOENIX — The first monsoon storm of the summer hit the Valley _____!

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this morning's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Apache Junction: 0.31

Ahwatukee: 0.79

Chandler: 0.39

Gilbert: 0.24

Goodyear: 0.28

Gila River Indian Reservation: 0.04

Gold Canyon: 0.43

Guadalupe: 0.16

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.12

Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community: 0.12

Mesa (Greenfield Rd.): 0.31

Phoenix (downtown): 0.08

Queen Creek: 0.24

Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08

Tempe (ASU South): 0.12

Wickenburg: 0.04

