RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? (7-14-24)

PHOENIX — Dust storms rolled through most of the Valley Sunday night, and the rain quickly followed! How much rain has fallen in the Valley over the past 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: July 14, 10:55 p.m.

Ahwatukee: 0.20"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.83"

Fountain Hills: 0.04"

Goodyear: 0.12"

Lake Pleasant: 0.08"

Laveen: 0.08"

North Scottsdale: 0.47"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Beardsley roads): 0.83"

Phoenix (40th and Washington streets): 0.24"

South Mountain: 0.04"

