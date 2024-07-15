RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? (7-14-24)

PHOENIX — Dust storms rolled through most of the Valley Sunday night, and the rain quickly followed! How much rain has fallen in the Valley over the past 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: July 14, 10:55 p.m.
Ahwatukee: 0.20"
Deer Valley Airport: 0.83"
Fountain Hills: 0.04"
Goodyear: 0.12"
Lake Pleasant: 0.08"
Laveen: 0.08"
North Scottsdale: 0.47"
North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Beardsley roads): 0.83"
Phoenix (40th and Washington streets): 0.24"
South Mountain: 0.04"