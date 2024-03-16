RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? (3/15/24)

PHOENIX — Rain storms started falling around the Valley Friday morning. How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: March 15 at 6:50 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.16"

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.28"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.24"

Fountain Hills: 0.12"

Glendale: 0.04"

Lake Pleasant: 0.04"

Laveen: 0.08"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.24"

Paradise Valley: 0.59"

Queen Creek: 0.28"

Saguaro Lake: 0.35"

Scottsdale: 0.43"

South Mountain: 0.24"

Surprise: 0.12"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.43"

Wickenburg: 0.35"