RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Apache Junction: 0.04"

Avondale: 0.08"

Buckeye: 0.04"

Cave Creek: 0.08"

Chandler: 0.16"

El Mirage: 0.16"

Glendale: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.12"

Goodyear: 0.08"

Gold Canyon: 0.16"

Litchfield Park: 0.16"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.16"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.31"

Morristown: 0.04"

Peoria: 0.04"

Phoenix (downtown): 0.04"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"

Queen Creek: 0.12"

Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08"

Scottsdale (McCormick Ranch): 0.08"

Sun City West: 0.16"

Surprise: 0.20"

Tempe: 0.04"

Wickenburg: 0.24"