RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley?

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley during this evening's storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Apache Junction: 0.04"
Avondale: 0.08"
Buckeye: 0.04"
Cave Creek: 0.08"
Chandler: 0.16"
El Mirage: 0.16"
Glendale: 0.08"
Gilbert: 0.12"
Goodyear: 0.08"
Gold Canyon: 0.16"
Litchfield Park: 0.16"
Mesa (Reid Park): 0.16"
Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.31"
Morristown: 0.04"
Peoria: 0.04"
Phoenix (downtown): 0.04"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"
Queen Creek: 0.12"
Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash): 0.08"
Scottsdale (McCormick Ranch): 0.08"
Sun City West: 0.16"
Surprise: 0.20"
Tempe: 0.04"
Wickenburg: 0.24"