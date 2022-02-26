Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Priest’s new assignment: Helping those he invalidly baptized

Mistake stems from changing one word, dating back to 1995.
CORRECTION Botched Baptisms
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 08:30:54-05

PHOENIX — A Catholic priest in Arizona whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid has a new assignment in the church: Healing and helping those he invalidly baptized.

On Thursday, the Rev. Andrés Arango again conducted baptismal rites — this time with church-approved phrasing — for a dozen people in the Phoenix church where he previously served.

He resigned as pastor after news broke that he had repeatedly flubbed the phrasing on the sacrament.

Church officials estimate that Arango performed thousands of baptisms that are now presumed invalid and say those affected need valid baptisms.

Many parishioners say they don't hold his mistake against him and regret that he resigned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV