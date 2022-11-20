Watch Now
Pricey! 1936 Phoenix home for sale for $2,500,000

Check out this gorgeous Phoenix home, built in 1936, for sale now for $2,500,000.

$2,500,000 - 6811 N Central Avenue, Phoenix - 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms/ 5,216 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 11/17/22.

Pricey! 1936 Phoenix home for sale for $2,500,000

$2,500,000 - 6811 N Central Avenue, Phoenix - 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms/ 5,216 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 11/17/22.Zillow
