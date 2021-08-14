POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in the Valley due to overnight monsoon storms

PHOENIX — Thousands are without power due to the latest monsoon storms that hit the Valley Friday night into Saturday.

Between APS and SRP, as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday there are about 6,076 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 1,380 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 4,696 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

