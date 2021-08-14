Watch
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in the Valley due to overnight monsoon storms

Thousands of APS customers lost power overnight in Phoenix after monsoon storms drenched the Valley knocking down power poles.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 14, 2021
PHOENIX — Thousands are without power due to the latest monsoon storms that hit the Valley Friday night into Saturday.

Between APS and SRP, as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday there are about 6,076 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 1,380 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 4,696 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

