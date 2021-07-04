POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley after the first monsoon storm of the year moved through Saturday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 8:35 p.m. there are about 5,300 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 924 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 4,448 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

