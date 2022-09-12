POWER OUTAGES: Over 42,000 without power around the Valley

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, there are about 42,758 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 36,257 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 6,501 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

RELATED: RADAR CONDITIONS

For the latest weather conditions, click here.