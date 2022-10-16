POWER OUTAGES: More than 13,000 without power in the Valley Saturday

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after storms moved through the Valley Saturday morning and into the evening.

Between APS and SRP, as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, there were about 13,175 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 10,052 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here. SRP outages are concentrated in the East Valley in areas like Queen Creek and Chandler Heights.

According to the APS outage map, about 3,123 customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

