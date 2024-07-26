Watch Now
POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds without power as storms hit Apache Junction, since restored

PHOENIX — Hundreds of utility customers were left without power as rain storms moved through the Valley Thursday.

At around 7:15 p.m., there were up to 3,000 APS customers without power in the Apache Junction area. Those outages have since been restored.

There are still several power outages in Phoenix and west Phoenix due to Wednesday night's storms.

APS customers can check here to see if their area is impacted.

SRP customers can check here to see if their area is impacted.

