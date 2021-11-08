'Significant flight impacts' after Sky Harbor power outage

PHOENIX — Several flights from American Airlines and Southwest Airlines were delayed Monday morning after a power outage within Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 impacted operations.

Power was also out within Terminal 3, which operates flights for Frontier Airlines and Delta Air Lines, but had since been restored, according to a tweet from Phoenix Sky Harbor's official account.

The airport said it was notified by APS around 8:05 a.m. that it was experiencing a partial power outage at the airport, which impacted both Terminal 3 and 4. Around 9 a.m., power to Terminal 3 was reportedly restored.

Officials said American and Southwest were both experiencing "significant" flight impacts. ABC15 has reached out to American and Southwest for updates on their flight schedules.

Travelers were encouraged to check in with their specific airline for updates regarding the status of their flights, the airport said.

TSA said in a tweet that Checkpoint C within Terminal 4 has been closed.

Viewer Paul Mpistolarides shared the following video, showing passengers in the mostly dark airport.

ABC15 crews on the scene at Sky Harbor spotted a person being transported from the airport in an ambulance, but officials did not immediately say what the injuries were.

#BREAKING I made it up to the ticketing area on level 2 of terminal 4 - lots of people waiting partially in the dark right now

