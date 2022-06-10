Pope Francis announces Bishop John P. Dolan as next bishop to lead Phoenix diocese

PHOENIX — Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop to lead The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.
Bishop John P. Dolan was officially announced as Phoenix’s new bishop Friday morning.
He will replace Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, who has led the diocese since 2003. Bishop Olmsted is retiring after celebrating his 75th birthday earlier this year.
Bishop Dolan is coming from the Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego and will take on his new responsibilities in August 2022.
Bishop Dolan will be the fifth Bishop in Phoenix diocese history.