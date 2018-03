PHOENIX - The search is on for a missing ministry dog named Dixie. She performs in a family traveling ministry that's in Phoenix.

Now, the show has hit a snag. Dixie is missing. The family spent the day posting flyers around 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road hoping whoever found Dixie will give her back.

"We're not going to interrogate them or ask them a ton of questions," said Kevin Walker who heads Roundup Ministries. "We're just going to be glad that she's back."

The family is offering up a $500 reward. As for the ministry, part of the family will stay in Phoenix for as long as possible while the other members continue their west coast tour.

If you've seen Dixie, call Roundup Ministries at 219-629-0641