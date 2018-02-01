Poll: Lesko, Montenegro leading special GOP primary for Franks' seat

PHOENIX - A new poll looking at the Republican primary candidates in a special election in Arizona's 8th Congressional District shows two candidates have separated themselves as voters begin to cast ballots.

The poll from OH Predictive Insights shows state Senators Debbie Lesko and Steve Montenegro both receiving 21 percent support in the primary to fill the seat vacated by Trent Franks was held today. Phil Lovas, a former state lawmaker and Arizona chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign, was third with 12 percent support.

Former Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Bob Stump, who held a narrow lead in OHPI's same poll in December, came in fourth with 10 percent. According to Mike Noble with OH Predictive Insights, his decrease in support could come from a recent controversy where the widow of longtime Arizona congressman Bob Stump accused candidate Stump of misleading voters and trading on her late husband's name by changing from being called Christopher to Bob before he ran for office in Arizona.

Early voting has begun in the special election, and the primary has been set for February 27 with the general special election following on April 24.

The automated survey was conducted by OH Predictive Insights, a GOP polling firm, based on responses from 400 likely voters in the Republican primary special election. The margin of error was +/- 4.89 percent.