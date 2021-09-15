Watch
Police working barricade, shooting situation near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

Posted at 9:24 PM, Sep 14, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are on the scene of a shooting and barricade situation in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Authorities say about 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a burglary call at a home near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When officers arrived and approached the house, police say several gunshots came from inside the garage, toward the officers. Police say, thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire.

The house has been surrounded and officers are negotiating with the man.

Authorities are encouraging people who live nearby to stay inside while police work to make contact with the man.

This is an active investigation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates to this developing story.

