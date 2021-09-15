Police working barricade, shooting situation near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Police are on the scene of a shooting and barricade situation in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Authorities say about 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a burglary call at a home near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When officers arrived and approached the house, police say several gunshots came from inside the garage, toward the officers. Police say, thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire.

The house has been surrounded and officers are negotiating with the man.

Authorities are encouraging people who live nearby to stay inside while police work to make contact with the man.

Phoenix Police are in the area of 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive for a man who shot through a garage door toward officers on the other side. No one was struck. The man is now holed up inside the home, alone. Officers are attempting negotiations. Stay inside, away from the area. pic.twitter.com/ljlkLRDikc — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 15, 2021

