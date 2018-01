PHOENIX - A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night.

Authorities were called to the area of 28th Street and Thomas Road after receiving reports of a crash. The driver struck a woman and then allegedly fled the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The suspect was located shortly after and arrested.

Police say the woman was taken to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition.

No additional information immediately available but an investigation is ongoing.

