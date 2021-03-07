Police: Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend near 16th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Police say a woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend at his apartment near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the complex just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead.

The man's ex-girlfriend, who was later identified as 23-year-old Maureen Wahl, was still at the scene when officers arrived.

According to court documents, Wahl was spending the night at her ex-boyfriend's apartment and had begun to argue.

Wahl told police she pulled out her own firearm, aiming it at her ex-boyfriend and claiming she was fearful of her safety.

Wahl tried to leave the apartment but her ex-boyfriend allegedly got in her way.

Court documents say the ex-boyfriend attempted to slap the gun from her hand when the gun discharged, with authorities saying Wahl's finger was on the trigger.

Police said that probable cause was developed to arrest Wahl for one charge of reckless manslaughter.

The name of the victim is not being revealed at this time.