Police seeking info after woman killed near Central Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide at a mobile home park in Phoenix.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and Broadway Road.

Officers were initially called to the scene in response to a "check welfare" call. When they arrived, they found an injured woman.

That woman, who has not yet been identified, died from her injuries.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what led to the woman's death.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or Phoenix Police Department directly.