PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a man who assaulted a tow truck driver in Phoenix last month.

On Feb. 14, police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road after receiving reports of an assault.

According to police, a tow truck driver was legally repossessing a car around 1 a.m. when 24-year-old Trevon Adams put the victim in a "choke hold" and restrained him while other people assaulted him.

The man may have lost consciousness during the incident, police said.

Adams then got into the tow truck, drove off and then abandoned it a few blocks away, authorities said. Adams is also accused of taking items that were inside the tow truck.

The suspect is described as being African American, about 6'4" tall, 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Adams' whereabouts is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.