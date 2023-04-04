Osborn Middle School canceled Tuesday after search for robbery suspect in the area

PHOENIX — A Phoenix middle school canceled school on Tuesday due to a search for a robbery suspect in the area of 13th Avenue and Camelback Road.

ABC15 crews saw numerous police vehicles outside of Osborn Middle School as officers searched the campus along with police K-9s.

Police say the incident started with a burglary at a fast-food restaurant near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was then seen running through the neighborhood and the school campus. Officers locked down the area around the school hoping to contain the suspect.

A search of school grounds found no suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Police were able to provide only a vague description of the suspect, saying it was a woman in her 20s to 30s.

There were no children on campus due to the time of the day and anyone arriving at the campus was taken to a safe location amid the search.

School officials reportedly sent a message to families that school has been canceled for the day on Tuesday, police say.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A representative for Osborn Middle School sent the following statement Tuesday:

"All parents were notified immediately, first, the school was on lock down and we were going to have a delayed start to the school day. That was the first message to go out because we had not begun yet. Once, we knew what was happening and we were going to be cancelling classes, we sent a notice home to families letting them know school has been canceled for the day and what the pick-up plan was for the few students still here."