7-year-old boy last seen near 12th St and Glendale Ave found safe

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 7-year-old boy who was last seen near 12 Street and Glendale Avenue has been found safe Tuesday evening.

Police say Pax Messery was found by a family friend.

Messery was described as 4'11", weighs 40 lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes and has a mole under his right eye.

Police say his family was concerned for his welfare.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or their after-hours line at (602)262-6141.