PHOENIX - Authorities are searching for a cigarette thief who they say used a mop to distract a Phoenix store clerk.

According to Silent Witness, on the morning of December 22, the suspect entered a Circle K near 20th and Van Buren streets.

Police say the suspect, a man described as 20 to 30 years old, was acting like he was shopping when he tipped over a mop bucket to distract the clerk.

The suspect then reportedly went behind the counter to steal packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.