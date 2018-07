PHOENIX - A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a car while walking outside of a crosswalk in Phoenix.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road after receiving reports of a crash.

According to officials, a 34-year-old man was crossing Bethany Home Road just west of 12th Street when he was hit by a 50-year-old man driving a Chrysler.

The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said. The driver stayed at the scene during the investigation and did not show any signs of impairment.

The victim's name hasn't been released.