PHOENIX - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 12th Street and McDowell for a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian, a 44-year-old woman, was crossing the road mid-block when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not impaired at the time of the collision.