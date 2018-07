PHOENIX - Police say a pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. a man was crossing Van Buren Street near 50th Street when he was struck by a Chrysler 300 traveling westbound.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

No further information was immediately available.