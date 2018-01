PHOENIX - Two suspects are at large after a man was shot in Phoenix on Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m., police say a man was working on his car near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue when two men approached and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located at this time.

No further information was immediately available.