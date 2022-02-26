Police: Man found dead in home near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was not seen for several days

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide after officers located a man in his Phoenix home with obvious signs of trauma.

Crews were called to the home near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 9 p.m. Friday where a shooting was reported.

Bystanders told responding officers they hadn't seen or heard from the victim in several days.

Police found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery, dead inside the home with injuries.

His death is considered a homicide at this time.

No other information has been released.