Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Police: Man found dead in home near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was not seen for several days

Police investigating as a homicide
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:27 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 09:27:27-05

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide after officers located a man in his Phoenix home with obvious signs of trauma.

Crews were called to the home near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 9 p.m. Friday where a shooting was reported.

Bystanders told responding officers they hadn't seen or heard from the victim in several days.

Police found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery, dead inside the home with injuries.

His death is considered a homicide at this time.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV