Police looking to identify man found dead in burned dumpster in Phoenix

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 18, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found in a burned dumpster over the weekend. 

Police say an unidentified man entered a construction dumpster at an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday. 

A fire reportedly ignited in the dumpster and the man was killed. 

Police did not clarify the cause of the fire, or whether they are looking for anyone else in relation to the fire or death. 

The man is described as a Black or Hispanic man between 40-60 years old. He is believed to have been between 5’2” and 5’7” and about 120 pounds. 

A composite sketch was released showing what the man may have looked like: 

Man found dead in dumpster

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix PD Homicide Unit at 602-495-5883. 

