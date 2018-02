PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of threatening an employee with a knife as he stole from a Phoenix Home Depot in January.

According to Silent Witness, on the afternoon of January 29, a man described as 28 to 34 years old, entered the Home Depot near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.

Police say the man shoplifted a DeWalt hammer drill from the tool section.

When a loss prevention employee attempted to confront the suspect, he reportedly pulled out a knife, causing the employee to back away.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a silver four-door Acura.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 175 pounds.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.