Phoenix police involved in shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — A shooting involving police officers Tuesday morning is under investigation near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The incident occurred before 7 a.m. but further details about what led to the shooting are not yet known.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential area, including an armored vehicle.

Phoenix police say one man was shot and is being treated at the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.