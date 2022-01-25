Watch
Police investigating crash, shooting near 7th Street and Baseline

7th street and baseline crash
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:50:11-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash and shooting that left one person seriously injured Tuesday morning.

Officers first received calls about a vehicle driving dangerously around 2:30 a.m. Officers made contact with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver reportedly fired a gun at the responding officers.

The driver later crashed the car around 7th Street and Baseline Road, hitting a fire hydrant and another vehicle, which caused the suspect vehicle to catch fire. It's not known what caused the crash.

Officers gave commands for the suspect driver to get out of the car, and officers discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

It's not clear at this time whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or whether it occurred at another location. Police say there is no indication shots were fired by any officers.

Multiple scenes are currently under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

