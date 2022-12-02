Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m.

At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say Chavez's death is the result of a homicide and investigators are working to learn who maybe have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).