Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive

No suspects have been identified
Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 02, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m.

At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say Chavez's death is the result of a homicide and investigators are working to learn who maybe have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

