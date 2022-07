PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the street Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene near 23rd Ave and Indian School Road for a reported shooting.

They arrived and found a man lying in the roadway on Indian School Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they do not have any suspects in custody in connection with the shooting.

The victim's identity and any information on a possible suspect have not been released.