PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a roadway early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 29th Avenue and Osborn Road before 6 a.m. where the woman was found with serious injuries.

Police say the unresponsive woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

What led up to the woman’s death remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.